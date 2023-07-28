Barnadette “Bernie” Miller of Unity Township announced that Thursday, Aug. 17, is the date for the eighth annual picnic for all former Latrobe Area Hospital employees/retirees at the Slovak picnic grounds, Derry Township, starting at 1 p.m. until ?
She added in her handwritten release, “We are asking everyone to bring a covered dish and a $5 donation to help pay rent and buy picnic supplies like plates, napkins, plasticware, etc.
“We will have a basket auction, 50/50 and a scratch-off lottery tree. We need 25-30 people to donate baskets for the auction or more. If you donate a basket, you don’t have to bring a covered dish, only if you want. You must be present to win. All money raised goes toward next year’s picnic to make it bigger and better.
“Since we raised more money than we ever did, besides paying rent and buying picnic supplies, we have enough money to provide chicken, 15 pounds each of Italian roast beef and pulled pork, 10 pounds each of ham barbecue and sloppy Joes, and 12 dozen slider buns. We increased the amount on the gift cards and how many gift cards that we give away as door prizes. Again, you must be present to win.
“Dr. Amadee and Dr. Zorch will provide entertainment, and we will have people taking pictures of the picnic. They will be posted on the website.
“We are asking everyone to bring their favorite recipe or recipes with your name and department where you worked. We want to make a recipe book for next year.
“Please come and join us for a day of fun, excellent food and renewing old friendships. The date is Aug. 17 at the Slovak picnic grounds. Hope to see you there.
“Please let us know what you will bring.”
