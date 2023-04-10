Forbes State Forest’s “Making the Most of Your Piece of Nature Sustainable Backyard” workshop is scheduled for from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, at Mammoth Park in Mount Pleasant Township.
Rachael Mahony, environmental education specialist, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Forestry, Forbes State Forest, Laughlintown, announced the agenda and speakers:
• 9 a.m. lawn conversion program, Stephanie Jellison, DCNR southwest watershed forestry specialist, and low-maintenance backyard fruit growing, Ryan Mahony, hobby orchardist.
• 10 a.m. spotted lanternfly, Michael Doucette, DCNR forester, and straw-bale gardening, Deborah Christopher, PA Master Gardener.
• 11 a.m. beneficial pollinators, Jose Taracido, California University of Pennsylvania, and ticks in Pennsylvania, Jessica Turpin, public health research coordinator, Dr. Jane Huffman Wildlife Genetics Institute at East Stroudsburg University.
Pre-register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/making-the-most-of-your-piece-of-nature-sustainable-backyard-workshop-tickets-483967328307.
One of the three fliers announced, “When you register for the workshop you are automatically entered in a raffle to win a pin oak seedling to take home. Winners will be announced at the workshop.”
Questions? Contact rmahony@pa.gov or 724-259-2201.
