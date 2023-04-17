Erica Ash submitted a flier for a Food Truck Festival the Friends of Blairsville Parks and Recreation will hold 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Blairsville Diamond.
According to the flier, there will be “12-plus food trucks, drink vendors, craft vendors, business vendors, game trailer, bounce houses, kids’ activities, face painting, music, 50/50 raffle, basket raffle and more!”
* * *
Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Email Lifestyles news to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.