Derry Lions Club and Friends of Keystone State Park will conduct a Food Drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Keystone Farmers Market at the Derry Township park.
Collected food will be delivered to Westmoreland County Food Bank.
The organizers request “nonperishable food and no glass jars, please.”
Suitable items for donation include cereal, tuna, fruit or vegetable juice, canned fruits or vegetables, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, and canned soup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.