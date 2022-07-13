The Loyalhannon Spinners organization is sending two teams to the Derry Agricultural Fair for a friendly competition in a sheep/fleece to scarf demonstration.
Sandy Truckner, Loyalhannon Spinners president and co-founder, explained, “We take a fleece from a sheep and card the wool, then spin it into yarn and then the weaver weaves a scarf. On each team there are two spinners who will also card and one carder plus the weaver. Chuck Penich, local shearer, will also shear two or three sheep as part of the demonstration, which should last about an hour and a half or so.”
They are scheduled to begin the process at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. There are three sponsors: Appleway Farm, Ribblet Farm and Twin Springs Farm. Fair visitors will have the chance to pick a “people’s choice” of the two scarves. The Derry Ag Fair is located on Route 982 north of New Derry.
Loyalhannon Spinners has been in existence since 2001.
