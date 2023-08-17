A Flea Mart and Bake Sale will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Flax Scutching Grounds in Stahlstown. Proceeds will benefit the Stahlstown Trinity Community Church Fire Fund.
According to spokesman Grant Hood Jr., food and drinks will be available. There will be a $10 site fee for vendors. Questions may be directed to 724-593-7071.
