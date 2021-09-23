The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of 204 Spring St., Latrobe, will have its monthly Fish Fry on Friday, Oct. 1, at the post.
Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and includes a cod fish sandwich and french fries only for $9, with delivery within a 3-mile radius of an order of 5 or more sandwiches.
Dinner will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner choices include “a cod fish sandwich for $8 (or $10 for a dinner), two crab cakes for $8 (or $10 for a dinner) or five butterfly shrimp for $8 (or $10 for a dinner). All dinners come with coleslaw and a choice of macaroni and cheese, pierogies or french fries.”
Spokesperson Linda Butler added, “All orders are takeout only. To place an order or have any questions, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208. We love our veterans.”
