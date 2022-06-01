The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of 204 Spring St. (just below the parking garage), Latrobe, invites the public and members to a Fish Fry on Friday, June 3.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is a cod fish sandwich and french fries only, with delivery of five or more sandwiches in a 3-mile radius.
Dinner is available from 3 to 6:30 p.m. with choices of cod fish sandwich, five shrimp or two crab cakes, alone or with sides.
Both meals are “takeout only,” according to Linda Butler, spokesperson. “Looking forward to seeing you at the post.”
For other details or to place an order, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Email information to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.