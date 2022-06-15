First Diocese of Greensburg Car Show slated Saturday in Unity Township

The Diocese of Greensburg will host its first Car Show Saturday, June 18, beginning at noon at Christ Our Shepherd Center, off Route 30 in Unity Township.
The Father’s Day weekend event is free. All proceeds will be used to help those in need, specifically the people of Ukraine.
Bishop Larry J. Kulick, JCL, a classic car enthusiast, came up with the idea of hosting a car show. He sponsored similar shows when he was pastor at St. James Parish in New Alexandria. “They were always great opportunities for parishioners and the community at large to come together and experience some of the elements of parish life,” Bishop Kulick said. “I really wanted it to be an event that would bring people together from our diocese and from southwestern Pennsylvania.”
Registration for those bringing their classic cars to the show begins at 9 a.m. Children attending the event will be able to make crafts for their fathers beginning at 3 p.m. Live music will be presented by DJ Frankie Day, and a number of food trucks and beverage vendors will be available all day. At 4 p.m., car show awards will be presented, with a special award for father-son or father-daughter classic car pair.
Bishop Kulick will celebrate Mass outdoors (weather permitting) at 4:30 p.m. with a special blessing for all fathers. Those attending the Mass are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Music for the Mass will be provided by a special Diocesan Youth Choir under the direction of Tom Octave, director of sacred music.
Bishop Kulick will show his 1949 Pontiac Streamliner Deluxe and 1966 Pontiac Le Mans, a car that holds special sentimental value for him. “It was my grandfather’s car and was the vehicle in which I traveled home from the hospital as a newborn,” he said. “My grandmother gave me the car as a gift for my 18th birthday, so it is incredibly special to me.”
Tickets for a chance to ride in the Streamliner Deluxe with Bishop Kulick will be sold, with all proceeds going to help those in Ukraine.
Valero Service is the event sponsor.
T-shirt sponsors are C. Harper Auto Group and Hillview Motors.
Tent sponsors are Delaney Chevrolet Nissan Volvo of Greensburg; Gregory & Martin Inc.; Moret Construction Co. Inc; Patton Engineering, LLC; Sendell Motors; Smail Auto Group; Tactical Remediation; Trifecta Team, LLC, and Wise Roofing and Coatings.
Food truck sponsors are Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc.; DiCesare Orthopedic Medicine; Laurel Valley Motors; Raimondo Construction Co. Inc; Tremco Inc., and Tuscano Maher Roofing.
Cruise sponsor is Colonial Motor Mart.
To register in advance or to see the complete schedule of events, visit DioceseofGreensburg.org/CarShow.
