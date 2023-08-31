A Greensburg nonprofit organization is continuing its 12-year commitment to helping community members break through the barriers of poverty, hunger and homelessness.
Feeding the Spirit is hosting its annual fall fundraiser, Harvest Happening, on Saturday, Sept. 30. It will be held 4 to 8 p.m. at Moreland’s at Waterworks in South Greensburg. "The Sixties"-theme event will include complimentary appetizers, a cash bar, live music from The Bookends (Gary Stewart and Tim Bush), and gift basket and 50/50 raffles. The suggested entry donation is $20 per person, with payment at the door. All proceeds benefit Feeding the Spirit.
“We’re grateful to be making a real difference in the lives of Westmoreland County residents dealing with the day-to-day challenges of poverty,” Feeding the Spirit founder Deb Thackrah said in an email release received this week. In 2022 alone, the organization provided temporary housing for 854 homeless people, assisted with 285 rent payments and provided more than 10,000 hot meals. In addition, it paid for utilities, gas, medical expenses, and other essentials totaling nearly $16,000.
“Ongoing fundraising is critically important to meet these needs in our community," Thackrah noted. "A generous network of sponsors and donors, fundraiser participants, and volunteers makes Feeding the Spirit’s mission possible."
She extended "special thanks to longtime partner and Harvest Happening sponsor, The Nutrition Group."
Feeding the Spirit is dedicated to nourishing the bodies, minds and spirits of those in need in Westmoreland County. It focuses on providing crisis management and transitional resources with an emphasis on acceptance, hope and dignity. FTS was recently honored to be named 2022 Nonprofit of the Year by the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, visit www.feedspirit.org or follow Feeding the Spirit on Facebook.
