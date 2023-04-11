For the first time in Fayette County, a festival will shine a spotlight on all things yarn and fiber related. The Fayette County Fiber Festival is slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, to show that art is much more than paint, canvas and sculpture.
Attendees will enjoy fiber arts demonstrations and discover a world of things made by hand. From small batch hand dyed yarn to carefully crafted tools, from carefully crafted project bags and stitch markers to gentle lotions and wool washes, there will be something to inspire everyone. Every vendor at this curated event is "an independent maker creating their products with quality, loving care, and hands-on dedication."
Keri Fosbrink of Youghiogheny Yarns in Connellsville is sponsoring and organizing the fiber festival. She added in email, "For every participant, the festival is a way to foster a love of the fiber arts. Everyone involved is not only sharing their work, but also their passion and joy for their craft. A little of piece of each of them goes into everything they create. Through the sharing of ideas and cultivating of community, the heritage of fiber craft is kept thriving for the present and coming generations.
"Whether you’re a professional artist or a serious hobbyist looking for or just someone who appreciates the fiber arts, this festival will have something for you."
The vendor market features more than a dozen artisans from across Pennsylvania and West Virginia offering a wide variety of hand-dyed yarns, spinning fiber, raw fleeces, hand-crafted tools, notions, accessories, hand-crafted soaps and lotions as well as hand-knit and crocheted items for sale.
The Loyalhannon Spinners and Weavers Guild will provide a fleece to shawl demonstration to further inspire attendees.
Shawn’s Smokin’ BBQ food truck will be on site offering home-cooked barbecue. There is ample parking. Admission is free, but the organizers are collecting nonperishable items to donate to a local food pantry. Attendees are asked to "please bring a canned good or HBA item to donate."
The Fayette County Fiber Festival will be held at Morrell VFC Event Center, 1232 University Drive, Dunbar, with easy access from both sides of Route 119. Admission and parking are free.
For more details, go to www.fayettecountyfiberfestival.weebly.com or call Keri at 724-961-3382.
