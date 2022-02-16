‘Farrowing Induction and Your Sows’ workshop/webinar Feb. 24

Penn State Extension invites pig producers and other agricultural industries to join the “Farrowing Induction and Your Sows” hybrid workshop/webinar event 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 in Greensburg.
This hybrid workshop will focus on what happens when a sow is induced and will include details farmers and caretakers should be watching for to maintain sow welfare and piglet survival.
Guest speaker Kara Stewart, extension specialist and associate professor of animal sciences at Purdue University, will provide a virtual presentation on the physiology of induction and new research on safe induction practices.
After the virtual presentation, Elizabeth Hines, extension swine specialist and assistant professor of animal science in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, will lead the audience through some hands-on exercises in the safe use and handling of induction compounds. She also will address signs of efficacy during the farrowing process.
There is no cost to attend the workshop. Registration is requested by Feb. 24. Registered participants will receive the webinar address and the location information for the event in Greensburg. Call-in information for the webinar will be provided to anyone without access to a computer and the internet.
To register for the meeting, call 877-345-0691 or visit the webpage for the in-person workshop (https://psu.ag/3sz4GAb) or the webpage for just the webinar (https://psu.ag/3rH3JXgZ).
For more information, contact Hines at 814-865-3267 or eah405@psu.edu.
Penn State Extension is a modern educational organization, dedicated to translating scientific research into real-world applications to drive progress.
In support of Penn State’s land-grant mission, extension programs promote a vibrant food and fiber system, a clean environment and a healthier population for Pennsylvania and beyond.
