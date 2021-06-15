Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, announced “Live from Fallingwater: Stephen Towns and Kilolo Luckett in Conversation” will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Join artist Towns and curator Luckett as they have conversation livestreamed from Fallingwater during Towns multi-week artist residency with the Fallingwater Institute, which is Fallingwater’s immersive program for creative collaboration and inspired thinking. They will discuss the body of work that Towns is creating for his upcoming exhibition “Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance” at The Westmoreland for which Luckett is serving as guest curator.
Free with registration. Advance registration is required.
Individuals will need to register to attend the livestreamed conversation via this link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1vLMlYMER3WfqCoK1E-GmQ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.