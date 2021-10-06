The Derry First United Methodist Church will host its Fall Vendor Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the church, 311 N. Ligonier St. and Route 217.
The organizers said, “We will have vendors from Color Street, Paparazzi Jewelry, Pampered Chef, Thirty-One Gifts, Mary Kay, Ketones along with homemade jams and jellies, handmade crochet gifts, door mats, wall hangers, cups and much more! We do have a few spaces left if you would like to set up; call 724-694-8333 to inquire.”
Following the Fall Vendor Show, the church will host a Stuffed Pork Chop Dinner. Dinner includes chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, rolls and butter, and homemade dessert of your choice. The cost is $12. Eat-in or takeout will be available. Call the church office at 724-694-8333 for takeout.
