Manager Robin Matty announced West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., will hold Fall Story Time 10 a.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 14 and ending Nov. 16. Children of any age and their grown-ups are welcome.
Scheduled are Sept. 14 Friendship and Fun, Sept. 21 Fall Into Fall, Sept. 28 Apples and Acorns, Oct. 5 Pumpkin Patch Pals, Oct. 12 Little Ones and Leaves, Oct. 19 Stay Warm With Scarves, Oct. 26 Hey Halloween, Nov. 2 Silly Seasons, Nov. 9 Happy Hibernation and Nov. 16 Thankful Thanksgiving.
Call 724-633-0798 for more information.
