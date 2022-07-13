Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church and Nova Care Rehabilitation will sponsor a Fall Prevention Seminar 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at The Pavilion, 436 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Cook Township.
Attendees will learn statistics, fall prevention techniques, testing availability, targeted muscle workout and more, according to Dr. Roxane Peiffer, physical therapist, exercise physiologist and certified fall prevention specialist.
Dr. Peiffer will speak along with Dr. Hannah Seibel, physical therapist, who has a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science.
Seating is limited; reservations are requested by Friday, July 22. Phone Nova Care Rehabilitation at 724-238-6660.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Email Lifestyles news to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.