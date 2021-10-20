Waterford First Church of the Brethren, 405 Route 271, Ligonier Township, will hold its Fall Festival 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the church.
There will be crafts and food vendors along with children’s face painting, games and more.
To schedule a table or learn other details, call 814-243-7156. If you are interested in participating, tables are $10.
All proceeds from the table fees will go to Rita’s Closet, a free clothing ministry of the Church of the Brethren. This ministry is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.