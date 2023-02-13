“The Catholic Accent,” an award-winning television program featuring stories of faith and inspiration from around the Diocese of Greensburg, has a new broadcast home.
The much anticipated “Faith and Food” edition of “The Catholic Accent” television program premieres on WPXI, Channel 11, on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 11:30 a.m. The program will also air on Channel 11 on Sunday, Feb. 26, and a half dozen more times on MeTV, according to an email from the diocese.
“We had great success with paid programming during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during the shutdown when our churches were closed for in-person worship. We’ve utilized WTAE, KDKA and WPXI to air Christmas and Easter Masses, Divine Mercy Prayer services and ‘The Catholic Accent’ TV show,” said Jennifer Miele, chief communications officer for the Diocese of Greensburg and the host of the program. “Even though in-person worship has resumed, many people continue to look for additional ways to connect with their faith.
“The move to WPXI allows us to keep the time slot we’ve had for the last four years with WTAE. Channel 4 discontinued paid programming on Sunday mornings because of a network programming conflict,” Miele added.
“The Catholic Accent” TV show has a team of multimedia journalists who shoot, write, produce and edit stories from across the diocese. Many local parish missions and ministries, along with fundraisers and outreach, are highlighted in the program. The stories appear on the show as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Many of them are also repurposed as short-form video content to better connect with a younger audience.
“The Catholic Accent” TV show is produced quarterly, along with an accompanying magazine that is mailed to 40,000 homes and businesses in Westmoreland, Fayette, Armstrong and Indiana counties. All the content is also featured on theaccentonline.org.
In the next episode, the Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, sixth bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, talks about renewing our commitment to Christ during Lent. He invites the faithful to join him at a series of Lenten Reflections at parishes throughout the diocese.
The upcoming “Faith and Food” edition of “The Catholic Accent” is also fresh out of the fryer with the popular Diocese of Greensburg Fish Fry Guide. Bishop Kulick and “The Catholic Accent” team visit the historic St. Peter Parish in Brownsville, where volunteers are serving up their famous fish every Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All Lenten fish fry locations, dates and times are available at thetheaccentonline.org.
“The Catholic Accent” is also in the kitchen with the Rev. Christopher J. Pujol, Episcopal master of ceremonies and parochial vicar of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish, Greensburg. Father Pujol, a New Kensington native, makes his recipe for Frutti di Mare, a perfect dish for Lent and one pasta lovers will enjoy.
As a young child in Nigeria, the Rev. Anthony A. Onoko wanted to be a soccer superstar. As he grew and became influenced and guided by the Irish missionary priests in his school and community, he traded his cleats for a collar and became what he says is “a superstar for Christ.” Now one of more than 20 international priests serving the Diocese of Greensburg, Father Onoko is a missionary priest himself, serving the faithful of the diocese as pastor of St. Raymond of the Mountains Parish in Donegal.
“The Catholic Accent” is always on at TheAccentOnline.org.
“The Catholic Accent” has won multiple Telly Awards for best regional spiritual television programming, Communicator Awards of Excellence for writing and editing, and Catholic Media Association Awards for use of video on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.