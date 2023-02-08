Members of the Excela Health Cardiology team will be speaking about heart health during the red-letter month of February in person and on-air to update the community on the latest news in the treatment of heart disease.
• Wednesday, Feb. 8, Dr. Jennifer Mattson is the guest for the Greensburg Business and Professional Women’s Club, discussing the unique heart issues of women, including the different, often overlooked symptoms of a heart attack in females. She will repeat her program for the March 1 gathering of the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary.
• Sunday, Feb. 12, Dr. Robert Pearce will be featured during Eric O’Brien’s “In Touch” radio program on the Broadcast Communications Radio Network.
• Friday, Feb. 17, Dr. Bassel Sayegh and Dr. Howard Brumberg will be part of radio station WHJB-FM’s “Westmoreland Community Connections” program. Dr. Sayegh is an electrophysiologist who is advancing the use of implantables such as WATCHMAN to help his colleagues, including Dr. Brumberg, wean patients from blood thinners, thus reducing their risk of stroke.
To learn more, visit excelahealth.org and search heart.
