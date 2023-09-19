An Evening for Educators will be underway 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at West Overton Village, 109 W. Overton Road, Scottdale.
Admission is free.
Pam Curtin, WOV director of visitor engagement, added in an email release, “Educators are invited to a special evening program highlighting West Overton Village’s field trips, outreach opportunities, and educational resources. Get to know West Overton Village staff and learn about ways to engage students with local history at the historic site and museum, which tell stories of the region’s transition from agriculture to industry.”
The evening includes activities that provide an overview of West Overton’s history and what the site has to offer educators and students:
• Tour the Overholt Homestead and discover how the Overholts transformed their small family farm into a thriving industrial village. Learn how industrialist Henry Clay Frick, who was born in the springhouse, developed his skills for business at West Overton.
• Explore the exhibition “Forging Ahead and Falling Behind: Industrial Growth in a Rural Community,” which discusses changes in agriculture, industry, technology and labor through stories of individual workers at West Overton, including farmers, millers, coopers, entrepreneurs and miners.
This exhibition, which features a variety of artifacts and interactive elements, recently received an Award of Excellence from the American Association for State and Local History.
• Try a sampling of hands-on DIY History activities (butter churning and 19th-century games), which are a central part of the field trip program. DIY History activities are “an exciting way for students to discover how villagers used their skills and knowledge to operate farms, businesses, and households.”
• Curtin added, “Visit our Educational Distillery, where we interpret the history and science of whiskey production, a significant industry in Pennsylvania in the 19th and early 20th century.
“These activities will give educators a sense of what it is like to visit West Overton Village on a field trip. Our field trip program is highly adaptable to different grade levels and offers a menu of activities educators can choose from to customize the experience. Field trips are designed to build upon what students are learning in social studies and STEM classes and make local connections to broad historical themes and scientific concepts.
“Handouts with more details about our educational offerings will be available to take home. Also enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks, samples of our Monongahela rye whiskey, and a complimentary cocktail.
“This event is free, though registration is required. Please register through a link on our website, www.westovertonvillage.org. We look forward to working with area educators to plan fun and engaging experiences for students!”
About West Overton Village
West Overton Village is “a nonprofit historic site and museum that illustrates the rise of the American Industrial Revolution. The Overholts, a Mennonite family, transformed their farm into an industrial powerhouse over the course of the 19th century. West Overton supported a distilling complex that produced one of the country’s oldest and most renowned rye whiskey brands, along with a commercial coverlet factory, a gristmill, a coal mine with 110 coke ovens and a community of agricultural and industrial workers. West Overton native Henry Clay Frick left his fortune to his daughter, Helen Clay Frick, who purchased the property in 1922 as a way to memorialize her father.
“Today, West Overton Village preserves 19 historic buildings across 40 acres and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Visitors can tour the 1838 Overholt Homestead, the museum in the 1859 distillery building and the educational distillery in which West Overton produces their own whiskey for the first time since Prohibition.”
Want to learn more? Visit www.westovertonvillage.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.