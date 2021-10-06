The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, announced the next segment in its Fall Jazz Concert Series will be Eric Barchiesi on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The organizers invite concert-goers to “sit back and relax to your jazz favorites at The Westmoreland. Concert will take place from 7 to 9 p.m., but please come early to explore the galleries and get a bite from Café Marchand, which will both stay open until 7 p.m.”
Admission is $12 per member/$15 for a non-member. Register to attend at
https://www.showclix.com/event/fall-jazz-concert-with-eric-barchiesi/tag/FJ_Oct_E?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=d4a84c1d-ddcd-44eb-87ab-1a738bf51d3f
(Cash bar will be available outdoors on terrace before concert and at intermission, weather permitting.)
* * *
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Friday.
Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.