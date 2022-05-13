Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will host an Election Day Spaghetti Dinner 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, in Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, near Stahlstown.
Prices of $7 per adult and $4 for a child 4-11 (3 and under free) include spaghetti with meat sauce, bread, salad, and choice of chocolate or white cake.
Orders can be placed and picked up at the tent outside the kitchen entrance.
(No phone orders are available for this dinner.)
Deadline for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Email information to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
