On Feb. 18, eight apprentices representing six local manufacturing companies will compete in the annual PGH NTMA/MSC Apprenticeship Competition, at Westmoreland’s Advanced Technology Center (the former Sony plant), 1001 Technology Drive, Suite 1009, East Huntingdon Township.
The apprentices are competing for the title of Best Metal-Working Apprentice in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and this year the competition is open to spectators.
The competition begins with a timed written exam to assess content knowledge. Each competitor then moves on to the hands-on portion of the competition where they will be judged on the precision of both a manual mill part and a manual lathe part. They will be given never-before-seen blueprints with a complete toolbox and material ready to create these machined parts. Competitors are allotted four hours for each part.
All final products are then sent to two National Tooling and Machining Association member companies for inspection and scoring by a quality control inspector.
A point system based on knowledge, skill and efficiency determines the winner. The apprentice with the most points will be dubbed the Best Metal-Working Apprentice at the annual Pittsburgh Chapter NTMA Apprentice Graduation Banquet on June 8 at Stratigos Banquet Centre, North Huntingdon Township. The winner will also receive an H. Gerstner & Sons toolbox.
2022 participating apprentices include:
Charles Shiring, fourth-year apprentice from Kiski Precision Industries
Timothy Sheffler, second-year apprentice from Kiski Precision Industries
Brandon Richards, fourth-year apprentice from Penn State Tool & Die
Glenn Robaugh, fourth-year apprentice from Penn State Tool & Die
Dominick Rucker, third-year apprentice from CP Industries Holdings Inc.
Tyler Barker, second-year apprentice from Penn United Technologies
Shane Feher, third-year apprentice from Hamill Manufacturing Co.
Zaiah Zieger, third-year apprentice from Jatco Machine & Tool Co.
This event is open to the public.
