Disability nonprofit Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania (ESWCPA) is taking on new heights at the Henry W. Oliver Building on Friday, Oct. 15. Go Over the Edge in support for children and adults with disabilities and other special needs.
Easterseals is partnering with Over The Edge Global to bring a new fundraising experience to Pittsburgh. See the heart of the city from a new lens. This large-scale event raises awareness and much needed funds for the thousands impacted by Easterseals’ life changing programs and services.
By allowing participants to rappel the Henry W. Oliver Building, Easterseals is challenging the community to take on new perspectives.
Easterseals cannot do this without the help of the community. All proceeds raised will help support Easterseals’ vital programs and services. Help Easterseals pave the way for a more inclusive world. Registration is $50 per person and is available online at Go Over The Edge for Easterseals Pittsburgh! by Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania or by calling the foundation office at 412-281-7244, ext. 1272.
Since 1919, disability service nonprofit Easterseals has “proudly served as the indispensable resource to children and adults with disabilities and other special needs. By providing its life-changing services day in and day out, Easterseals is working to ensure that all people, regardless of age or ability, have a future where everyone is 100% included and 100% involved.
“Easterseals works to ensure that people with disabilities and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in our communities.”
