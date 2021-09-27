Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s assistant director of the school program, Jesse Solomon, will go Over the Edge in support of children and adults with disabilities and other special needs.
On Friday, Oct. 15, participants will rappel down the Henry W. Oliver Building in downtown Pittsburgh in honor of Disability Awareness Month. Participants will be handled by certified rope handlers and all precautions are taken to ensure a safe rappel. Over The Edge will help to bring awareness for those with disabilities and much needed support for Easterseals. Anyone can have the chance or opportunity to rappel for a reason.
By rappelling, Solomon joins Easterseals in its effort to help lead the way to 100% equity, inclusion and access for people with disabilities, families and communities.
For participants who would like to support the event but do not want to rappel themselves, a ground festival will take place for those who would like to watch and support. Proceeds raised from this event will support Easterseals’ vital mission - "to ensure that people with disabilities and other special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in our community."
To join Solomon in supporting those with disabilities, visit https://give.overtheedge.events/ote-eastersealspittsburgh. For additional questions, contact Lori McCann at lmccann@eastersealswcpenna.org or call 412-281-7244, ext. 1272.
For more than a century, Easterseals has been the indispensable resource for children and adults with disabilities and other special needs. To learn more about Easterseals and its programs and services, visit www.eastersealswcpenna.org.
“Everyone deserves the chance to do great things. I believe it is my responsibility to help everyone get that opportunity.” – Jesse Solomon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.