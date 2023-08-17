Early bird pricing still available for annual Pitt-Greensburg Golf Outing

Golfers from throughout the region are invited to play in the annual Pitt-Greensburg Golf Outing, presented by Elliott Group, and are encouraged to take advantage of early bird pricing ($150 per golfer, $600 per foursome) by registering no later than Sept. 6.
After that date, registration will increase to $175 per individual and $700 per foursome, according to the email release received Tuesday from Susan M. Isola, director of media relations at Pitt-Greensburg. Details and registration may be found at https://www.greensburg.pitt.edu/golf-outing.
The outing will be held Friday, Sept. 29, at the Rees Jones- designed Totteridge Golf Course (2029 Totteridge Drive, between routes 819 and 119 north of Greensburg). The day begins at 8 a.m. with registration and a 9 a.m. shotgun start (four-player scramble).
As part of their registration, golfers receive:
• 18 holes of golf with cart;
• Pre-golf driving range (typically a separate charge) and practice facility;
• At the turn: hot dog, chips, beverage;
• Foursome photo;
• Giveaways and team prizes;
• Bag drop and parking lot attendant;
• Live scoring through the Totteridge Golf Course app;
• Complimentary refreshments and beverages throughout play;
• Skills contest on the course;
• Awards banquet catered by Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, featuring a steak/chicken buffet, including cavatelli pasta in Rizzo’s spaghetti sauce, roasted red potatoes, and salad.
Each golfer will also receive a “player appreciation voucher” that offers a $30 replay with cart on another day at Totteridge Golf Course.
Isola added, "Pitt-Greensburg alumni will have fun competing for both bragging rights and to have their names engraved on the perpetual Alumni Foursome Challenge Trophy. This honor is given to the outing’s highest placing foursome that includes a Pitt-Greensburg alumnus or alumna."
Proceeds from the golf outing benefit Pitt-Greensburg Athletics, the Pitt-Greensburg Alumni Association and the Pitt-Greensburg Student Emergency Fund.
“We look forward to welcoming golfers to our event,” said Sheila Kudrick, golf outing coordinator. “We also would like to thank our contributors, including corporate sponsors Elliott Group, UPMC Health Plan, and Fotorecord Print Center. The support of our golfers and our donors truly makes a difference to our students and programs.”
About Rees Jones and the golf courses he designs:
From https://www.top100golfcourses.com/architect/rees-jones
Totteridge Golf Course is one of 200 golf courses designed by the Jones design team. Most of those courses are located in the Mid-Atlantic states of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania (49 total) and the South Atlantic region that includes Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia (72 total).
A Jones-designed course typically presents "a fun and fair opportunity to golfers. In particular, many of the greens Rees builds sweep up in the front like those at St. Andrews, and his greens are marked by more gentle transitions as opposed to abrupt terraces. The player will have a new experience at every hole, a nod to the designer’s constant search for variety."
Often called “The Open Doctor,” Jones is recognized for his work in renovating and restoring courses including nine PGA Championship courses, five Ryder Cup and two Walker Cup sites, as well as three President Cup venues (https://asgca.org/architect/rjones/).
