Drinking water focus of Penn State Extension workshop May 24

UNIVERSITY PARK — Curious about the source of your drinking water?
Penn State Extension will hold a workshop titled “Tap Talks: Where Does Your Water Come From?” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Helltown Brewing, 13 Henry C. Frick St., Mount Pleasant.
This event is designed for property owners within the boundaries of the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County as well as anyone interested in learning more about water.
Penn State Extension Master Watershed Stewards will join employees from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County to discuss source water protection, drinking water treatment, facility upgrades and other relevant water topics.
The workshop will cover:
— Source water protection strategies.
— Drinking water treatment processes.
— Information about upcoming upgrades to Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County drinking water plants.
Organizers noted that “Master Watershed Steward: Tap Talks” is a fun, informative series of presentations on water quality topics. These events take place at various locations around Pennsylvania and highlight presentations by local water resource professionals and Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward volunteers.
Penn State Extension offers this event at no charge. Space is limited, so registration by 7 p.m. May 24 is recommended. Walk-in participants also are welcome.
More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/tap-talks-where-does-your-water-come-from.
