Dr. Timothy O'Malley to give address March 21

The monastic community of St. Vincent Archabbey will celebrate the feast of the Transitus of St. Benedict at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, with Mass in St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Providing an address at the Mass will be Dr. Timothy Patrick O’Malley II, director of education at the McGrath Institute for Church Life and academic director of the Notre Dame Center for Liturgy.
He holds a concurrent appointment in the department of theology at the University of Notre Dame.
Dr. O’Malley is the author of a number of books, most recently “Off the Hook: God, Love, Dating, and Marriage in a Hookup World” (Ave Maria Press, 2018) and “Lift Up Your Hearts: Liturgical Formation in the RCIA” (Liturgical Press, 2019). He is currently working on a multi-volume work on the history of liturgical formation beginning with St. Augustine. He researches and teaches at Notre Dame in the areas of liturgical-sacramental theology, marriage and family, catechesis, and spirituality.
He received his undergraduate degree at the University of Notre Dame majoring in theology and philosophy.
His M.T.S. is in liturgical studies also from the University of Notre Dame. And he completed a doctorate at Boston College in theology and education, focusing on an Augustinian approach to liturgical formation.
Dr. O’Malley, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, is married and has two children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.