Dr. Ralph Martin, president of Renewal Ministries, an organization devoted to Catholic renewal and evangelization, will speak to the Oblates of St. Benedict of St. Vincent Archabbey on Sunday, June 11.
Dr. Martin will give two talks, the first at 3 p.m. in the auditorium of the Robert S. Carey Center, and the second at 7 p.m. in St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity Township.
His topics will be “Living as Catholics in Challenging Times,” in two parts. There will be a reception in the Assembly Room following the talk in the basilica.
The program is for Oblates as well as members of the St. Vincent and local community.
Renewal Ministries is the sponsor of “The Choices We Face” a widely viewed weekly Catholic television and radio program distributed throughout the world and engages in a wide variety of mission work in more than 30 countries.
Dr. Martin is also the director of Graduate Theology Programs in Evangelization and a professor of theology at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in the Archdiocese of Detroit, Michigan. He holds a doctorate in theology from the Angelicum University in Rome.
Pope Benedict XVI appointed Dr. Martin as a consultor to the Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization, where he currently serves. He was also appointed as a theological expert for the Synod on the New Evangelization.
He is the author of the widely read “The Fulfillment of All Desire: A Guidebook for the Journey to God Based on the Wisdom of the Saints,” and many books on spirituality and evangelization as well as many articles in scholarly and popular publications.
His latest book is “A Church in Crisis: Pathways Forward.” Other books include “The Urgency of the New Evangelization: Answering the Call Will Many Be Saved?” and “What Vatican II Actually Teaches and Its Implications for the New Evangelization.”
Dr. Martin and his wife, Anne, reside in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and are the parents of six and grandparents of 19.
Visit www.renewal ministries.net.
To sign up for this free event, visit this link: https://tinyurl.com/4sfp9z22.
Contact the Oblate office to sign up for email communications. Phone Father Donald (724-805-2291) for details.
