The Derry Presbyterian Church, 108 Presby Way in Derry, will host a Quilt Show during the Derry Railroad Days festival on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17.
Spokeswoman Lois Lazarchik added in her email release, "Quilts are needed. It's a large church to fill. Deadline to register a quilt is Sept. 5."
Anyone interested in having a quilt displayed may call 878-295-3326 or 724-694-5677 for further details. Leave a message with a call-back phone number.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz has a new email society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.