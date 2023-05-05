Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry, will host a Rummage Sale 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the church.
The kitchen will be open to purchase $2 hot dogs/sauerkraut and 50-cent bottled water.
Spokeswoman Paula Shean added in an email release, “Items for sale include glassware, kitchen utensils and small appliances, Christmas decorations, puzzles, children’s toys/bikes, clothing, entertainment center, electronics and lots of other treasures. Watch for the signs. You can see us from the bridge. This sale will go on rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the Roof Repair Fund!”
