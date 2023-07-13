The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, this week announced it continues to see a concerning trend – blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in.
The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months. Donors are asked to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now to avoid a looming blood shortage.
To help head off a more serious situation, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench.” The public is encouraged to celebrate a summer of sharks and help shore up the national blood supply by giving in July.
In thanks for helping, the Red Cross is offering several incentives to donors who come out to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.
Additionally, in response to the great need for blood, those who hurry in to help by coming to give through Sunday, July 16, will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.
• July 13 – Aug. 12: Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.
• July 17 – 31: Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.
By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care.
How to donate blood
To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Amplify your impact − volunteer!
A stable blood and platelet supply is critical to national preparedness. Additionally, as we approach the beginning of what is expected to be another active hurricane season, the Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now and consider becoming a volunteer to help people affected by the growing number of climate-driven disasters.
Support impacted communities by assisting at Red Cross shelters, using your professional skills as a licensed health care provider or becoming a member of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid, and supports veterans, military members and their families.
The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. Questions? Visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org or visit on Twitter at @RedCross.
