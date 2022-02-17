The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Annville, this week announced its Virtual Veteran Town Hall Series. The series will provide the commonwealth’s nearly 800,000 veterans with a convenient platform to learn and ask questions about programs and benefits earned through their military service.
The first of the five virtual Town Halls will take place 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, by WebEx. The topic will be veteran suicide prevention, with a focus on the support and resources available to veterans throughout the commonwealth.
Presenters for this first event will be Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, DMVA deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs, and Rick Hamp of DMVA, Pennsylvania’s lead for the federal Veterans Administration – Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and Their Families.
“Veterans often have questions about the benefits they earned through their service to our nation, and the DMVA wants to make it easy for them to get answers,” said Joel Mutschler, DMVA director of the Bureau of Veterans Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration and Outreach. “This 2022 Town Hall Series will address topics that speak to the challenges many veterans are facing every day, while providing the solutions they are looking for. It’s our intent to host these events to better inform and assist our veterans and their families.”
The following are the dates, times and topics for the 2022 Virtual Veteran Town Hall Series:
March 16, 5-6:30 p.m. – Veteran Suicide Prevention
May 18, 5-6:30 p.m. – Serving Older Veterans
July 13, 5-6:30 p.m. – Resources for Homeless Veterans
Sept. 14, 5-6:30 p.m. – Transportation Issues Facing Veterans
Nov. 2, 5-6:30 p.m. – Honoring Veterans for Their Service and Sacrifice
Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of the presenters live during the WebEx through the chat feature.
Visit DMVA’s website https://www.dmva.pa.gov/, Twitter or Facebook pages two weeks prior to each Town Hall for the WebEx link.
