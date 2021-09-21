The Virtual Divorce Workshop for Women is a three-hour workshop designed to provide education and information on the legal and financial issues associated with divorce.
The next workshop will be held via Zoom 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
A spokeswoman said, “Divorce can be confusing, challenging and devastating on every level. This workshop will arm you with the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the divorce process and to save time and money.”
Cost is $15 per person, and pre-registration is required by Sept. 30 to Donna at 724-493-9695. Once registered online instructions and workshop materials will be emailed.
