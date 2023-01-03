What are your goals for 2023? Develop better interpersonalskills? Setting clearer goals? Gain leadership skills? Improve your public speaking and presentation skills?
Latrobe area spokeswoman Angela Apple invites you to “join Business and Professional Women District 3 for a Personal and Professional Development Workshop on Jan. 21 at the YWCA, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg. “Our skilled trainers will facilitate this interactive workshop guiding attendees through developing leadership skills, improving interpersonal communication and heightening awareness of issues we face in our personal and professional growth.”
Topics covered include:
• Identifying strengths and opportunities for growth
• Developing strong interpersonal skills
• Creating and delivering effective presentations
• Setting goals
• Business etiquette
• Networking
• Interviewing skills.
The PPDW is open to BPW members and non-members. Register by Jan. 14 by contacting Jackie Elliott by email jelliott1077@gmail.com or phone 724-244-6230.
Meanwhile, learn more about Latrobe BPW at its next meeting, slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Giannilli’s II, Route 30, Unity Township. RSVP is requested by Jan. 12 latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com.
Visit it online www.latrobebpw.org. Follow it on Facebook.
