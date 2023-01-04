The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe will conduct its monthly meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the post, 204 Spring St.
Special guest will be District 27 President Linda Tikey.
Auxiliary spokesperson Linda Butler said, “All members are asked to wear their turquoise tee shirt for a photo op with the president. If you do not have the turquoise shirt, there will be some available the night of the meeting.”
Any questions, call 724-879-4208.
