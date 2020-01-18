The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is offering a private group tour for Chamber members and the community as a first-ever opportunity to travel abroad with the organization. The trip’s itinerary is spread out over nine days and comes packed with opportunities to visit the most iconic locations in Ireland.
Briana Tomack, president of the GLLV Regional Chamber, said, “Guests can expect to visit the medieval Blarney Castle and an opportunity to kiss the famed Blarney Stone. The group will also tour Ireland’s exuberant capital city, Dublin, and the delightful town of Galway, known for its wooden shop fronts, busy pubs and famous Cathedral. Guests will also have the opportunity to take in the spectacular scenery, including the mountains and lakes of the Ring of Kerry, the lunar-like Burren region and the majestic Cliffs of Moher. Visits to Kylemore Abbey, Clonmacnoise, and the Trinity College Library round out this fabulous adventure.
“Traveling as a group is a great way to enjoy the convenience of a well-planned trip without the hassle of doing all the research, price comparisons, and booking on your own. Group travel is also a bonus for those who may not be comfortable traveling alone. It’s an opportunity to get to know other travelers and make some new friends!”
An informational meeting will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at The Chamber Visitor and Information Center, 811 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
