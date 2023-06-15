The Disciples' Hands team will hold its next Car Wash fundraiser 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24, in the Greensburg Church of the Brethren parking lot, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg.
Julie Ruane, administrative assistant at the church, added in an email, "Donations are appreciated. All proceeds provide food for locals in need."
