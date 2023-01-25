As one means of helping people re-engage with their faith in the wake of COVID-19, the Diocese of Greensburg is hosting a conference to help men gain the confidence they need to be active, engaged men of faith in their families, workplaces and parishes.
That conference, THE WELL: “Be Not Afraid,” will be held March 25 at the Christ Our Shepherd Center, off Route 30 in Unity Township. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The day will include Eucharistic adoration and close with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Larry J. Kulick at 4 p.m.
Registration is $50 and includes coffee and doughnuts in the morning and a box lunch.
Full financial assistance is available through the diocese’s Francis Fund. Registration and the Francis Fund application are available at www.dioceseofgreensburg.org/THEWELL.
“Because of COVID, people have become used to not engaging in their faith,” said John Dolan, co-chair of the conference planning committee. “I hope this conference helps men re-engage to strengthen the family and ultimately our faith communities — parishes and the diocese.”
Co-chair Chuck Boyer said, “We need to stop being lukewarm about our faith. We need to be on fire for God and our faith.”
That fire will come from Deacon Ralph Poyo and a series of other speakers.
Deacon Poyo, who founded New Evangelization Ministries in 2007, said he wants to call the conference attendees to “actionable faith.”
“Men learn things about God, but that does not mean they are growing in faith,” said Deacon Poyo, who will present the keynote address, provide a closing talk and preside at Eucharistic adoration. “We need to put into practice in our homes and everyday life a faith that is visible and actionable.
“We have to begin living the truth of what we profess to be as disciples of Jesus Christ. We need to yield our will to God’s will and not yield to what other men might think of us.”
Deacon Poyo served as a full-time youth minister in parishes in Miami, Florida, and Raleigh, North Carolina, and was ordained a permanent deacon for the Diocese of Raleigh in 2005 while serving as a director of faith formation at a parish in north Raleigh.
In 2007, he and his wife, Susan, and their five daughters moved to Steubenville, Ohio, where he began New Evangelization Ministries, which takes him around the country to work with parishes and speak at conferences.
After the men’s conference, he will lead a three-night mission at St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana, on how to see Jesus in the Eucharist.
Boyer said Deacon Poyo was asked to be the main speaker at the men’s conference because he has "a unique and lively way of connecting with men." His keynote address will be “I Will Be With You Always,” and his closing talk will be “The Faith to Move Through Fear,” Boyer said.
“Deacon Poyo is very good at challenging men to not be lukewarm about their faith,” Boyer added. “We want the conference to boost men’s confidence so they become better individuals, husbands, fathers and parishioners.”
At registration, men will be able to select three talks they want to attend from a group of speakers.
