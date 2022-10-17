The Diocese of Greensburg will present “Spirited,” its first ever Women’s Conference, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Christ Our Shepherd Center, off Route 30 in Unity Township.
“Spirited” will feature praise and worship, witness testimonies, crafts, prizes and lunch. Bishop Larry J. Kulick will celebrate Mass for attendees, according to Cliff Gorski, diocesan spokesperson.
Those attending this first ever Diocesan Women’s Conference will hear from internationally known keynote speaker Carol Razza, M.S., Ed.D. Dr. Razza, a psychotherapist for more than 25 years, has authored two books about grace and parenting adolescents. She is also a faculty member and formation adviser at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Florida.
In addition, participants will have an opportunity to attend one of eight breakout sessions and witness testimony.
“Spirited” will begin at 7 a.m. with registration. The conference will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.
To register for “Spirited,” visit DioceseofGreensburg.org/Spirited.
