Diamond Dolls Twirling Team slates 2023 registration

The Diamond Dolls Twirling Team, LLC, based in the Blairsville/Derry area, announces registration for the 2023 season, its 25th year.
Director Kim Hoag said registration will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, and Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blairsville Armory & Wellness Center (119 N. Walnut St., Blairsville). Those interested in registering may stop in any time between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. either day.
Children need to accompany parents to registration. Registration fee ($25) and cost of baton ($25) are due at registration. Class tuition and other fees will be due at a later time. (More details will be given at registration or by calling the number or visiting the website below).
The team is open to girls 4 to 17 years old from any school district, with or without baton twirling experience. Recreational classes will begin Jan. 5 and are assigned based on age and skill level, including Beginner.
(Competitive teams are by audition/evaluation only).
The 2023 Diamond Dolls Recreational teams will practice on Thursday evenings from January through July at the Blairsville Armory & Wellness Center. They march in local parades and entertain at church and community festivals throughout the summer months. They are a familiar site at the Derry Memorial Day and Railroad Days parades, Blairsville Knotweed and Christmas parades, Latrobe Fourth of July parade and the Indiana It’s a Wonderful Life parade.
Hoag added, “There will also be an option to participate in classes only, from January-May for anyone looking for a twirling instruction without public appearances option: perfect prep for school majorette tryouts, intro to twirling, or busy families (no summer performances or practices).”
Diamond Dolls Competitive teams are 2022 PA State Primary Halftime Champions, as well as 2022 TU Tiny Tot Dance Twirl, Juvenile Dance Twirl, and Junior Strut Team Regional Champions and Tiny Tot, Juvenile and Junior Novelty Twirl Regional Champions.
Diamond Dolls alumni twirlers have gone on to twirl on college majorette lines and as feature twirlers at schools including Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana State University, Sam Houston State University, Thiel College, Bowling Green State University, Clarion University, Robert Morris University and the University of Pittsburgh. Many of their twirlers also enjoy twirling on local high school majorette lines.
Over the years, the Competitive teams have won five National Baton Twirling Association State championships, 32 Twirling Unlimited International championships and 37 Twirling Unlimited Regional championships.
For further information, check out www.DiamondDollsTwirling.com or contact Hoag at 724-459-8628.
