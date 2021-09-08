September is Hunger Action Month. Derry Lions Club, in cooperation with Friends of Keystone State Park, will conduct a food drive during the Keystone Farmers Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the park’s beach parking lot.
The collection will assist Westmoreland County Food Bank in its mission to alleviate hunger within the county.
Most needed items are cereal, tuna, fruit or vegetable juice, canned fruit or vegetables, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, and canned soup.
The food bank requests no glass jars, and nonperishable items.
* * *
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Friday.
Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.