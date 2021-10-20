Derry First United Methodist Church will host its annual Trunk or Treat 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
The children will go from car to car in the church parking lot to collect candy. The top three “Best Decorated Trunks” win a prize. Hot dogs, mac & cheese and hot chocolate will be served in the social hall. There will be candy, games and prizes.
All are invited to this free event, announced Teri Sauers, administrative assistant at Derry FUMC.
The church parking lot is located on the corner of Route 217 and North Ligonier Street in Derry. For further information, call the church office at 724-694-8333.
