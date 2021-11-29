The Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St. and Route 217, will host its monthly Ladies’ Lunch at noon Tuesday, Dec. 14. This is a free lunch. A freewill offering will be taken.
Derry First United Methodist Church also will hold its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Cost of the breakfast is $7. Contact Sandy at 878-295-2308 to reserve your seat, announced Teri Sauers, administrative assistant.
* * *
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Friday.
Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
