Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St. and Route 217, will hold its next Ladies Lunch on Tuesday, May 9, starting at noon with a brief devotional followed by lunch, according to an email from Janet Campbell, church secretary.
There will be a freewill offering.
* * *
Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz has a new email: society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
