Derry First United Methodist Church’s January Ladies Lunch will be held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the church, 311 N. Ligonier St. and Route 217.
Teri Sauers, administrative assistant, Wednesday announced, “This is a free lunch. Please join us for good food and great conversation. A freewill offering will be collected. We hope to see you there!”
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news items normally is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Because New Year’s Day is Sunday, there will be no paper on Monday. Tuesday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Email Lifestyles news to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
Please include contact information in case of questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.