The Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St. and Route 217, will host the following this month:
• Monthly Ladies’ Lunch at noon Tuesday, Feb. 8. This is a free lunch. A freewill offering will be taken.
• First dinner of 2022 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. This dinner is Swiss steak and costs $12. Diners may “eat in or take out.”
The organizers are now accepting advance orders; call the church office between office hours (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday) at 724-694-8333.
• Monthly Boro Boys Breakfast 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. The cost of the breakfast is $7. Contact Sandy E at 878-295-2308 to reserve your seat, announced Teri Sauers, administrative assistant, Derry First UMC.
