The Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St., will not host its monthly Ladies’ Lunch in March or April due to the Derry Area Lenten Luncheons and Holy Week.
Teri Sauers, administrative assistant at the church, said, “We hope to see you in May!”
The church’s other upcoming events include:
• Monthly Boro Boys Breakfast on Tuesday, March 15, at 9 a.m. Cost of the breakfast is $7. Contact Rich at 724-694-9528 to reserve your seat.
• Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The organizers are still accepting crafters and vendors. Contact 724-694-8333 for more information.
• Following the Vendor Show on Saturday, March 26, Derry First United Methodist Church will host a Spaghetti Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. in the social hall. This will be an eat-in or takeout dinner of spaghetti, meatballs, salad, roll and cake. Cost for the dinner is $7. Teri said, “You may call the church office to reserve a dinner now at 724-694-8333.”
