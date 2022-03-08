The Derry Community Lenten Luncheons are back. The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, March 9, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall, South Ligonier Street, Derry.
Wednesday, March 16, St. Martin Catholic Church Parish Hall, Route 982, New Derry.
Wednesday, March 23, Derry First United Methodist Church, Route 217, Derry.
Wednesday, March 30, Derry First United Methodist Church, Derry.
The luncheons begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. Each includes “a light lunch, short homily and hymns.”
Tish Rossi of St. Joseph Parish added, “This is the first time since 2020 that they will occur. All are welcome to attend. Hope to see you there.”
