Sherri Everett and the Reunion Committee announce the Derry Area Senior High School Class of 1983 will hold its 40th-anniversary reunion picnic 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Cooperstown Club Pavilion, Derry Township.
There will be music by DJ Tim Petro, food, games and raffles. Attendees may “BYOB or your favorite picnic item.”
Admission is $10 per person (“additional monetary donations gratefully accepted”).
Everett requested, “RSVP to derryarea1983@yahoo.com. Please include your name (maiden name) and number of attendees.”
Teachers and alumni from other years are welcome.
